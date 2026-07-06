Deputy Commissioner CDA assures open-door policy for business community

ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 /DNA/ – Sardar Mohammad Asif, Deputy Commissioner Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Senior Special Magistrate, has reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining close coordination with the business community and assured that his office will remain readily accessible for addressing issues confronting traders and entrepreneurs.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday, where he held a detailed interaction with the chamber leadership and members.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Mohammad Asif said that the business community is the real engine of the national economy, which continues to contribute towards the country’s development with resilience and dedication despite numerous challenges. He emphasized that all stakeholders must work collectively to transform Islamabad into a model capital city par excellence, equipped with modern civic facilities and a conducive business environment.

He stated that the doors of his office would always remain open for the resolution of issues faced by the business community, adding that stronger collaboration between the civic administration and the private sector would contribute significantly towards sustainable urban development.

Speaking on the occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that the business community and the Capital Development Authority share a special relationship aimed at promoting the development of the federal capital and enhancing trade and investment activities. He observed that close cooperation between the two institutions is essential to realize the vision of transforming Islamabad into a regional business hub.

He highlighted the significance of cordial relations between ICCI and CDA in making Islamabad a clean, green and attractive city, expressing confidence that this partnership would further strengthen in the coming days to make the capital more vibrant, business-friendly and aesthetically appealing.

Chairman ICCI Founder Group Sheikh Tariq Sadiq said that a strong and constructive relationship between public institutions and the business community is indispensable for ensuring economic progress and improving the quality of life in the capital. He appreciated the proactive engagement of the CDA administration with the business sector and expressed hope that such interactions would continue to foster mutual trust and understanding.

In his vote of thanks, ICCI Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry appreciated the visit of the Deputy Commissioner CDA and described it as a positive step towards strengthening institutional coordination. He reiterated ICCI’s commitment to working closely with CDA for addressing civic and commercial issues and promoting a more facilitative environment for businesses.

On the occasion, Executive Members Mirza Mohammad Ali, Malik Abdul Aziz, Raja Naveed Satti, former Senior Vice Presidents Khalid Chaudhry and Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed also shared their views and underscored the importance of enhanced collaboration between the business community and civic authorities for the continued development and prosperity of Islamabad.