Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology & Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KP Tourism Authority Hosts Ceremony to Honour Climbers of Tirich Mir Summit

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a special ceremony to honour the mountaineers who successfully summited Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

The event also recognized trekkers who reached the base camp and highlighted the contributions of various tourism stakeholders.



The ceremony was held at a private hotel in Islamabad and attended by distinguished guests, including H.E. Ms. Rita Dhital, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan; Imad Rasheed, Honorary Consul General of Tunisia; Habibullah Arif, Director General KPCTA; Umar Arshad Khan, Director Tourism; Muhammad Ali Syed, Director Tourism, along with mountaineers, trekkers, and other notable personalities from the tourism sector.



Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Ms. Rita Dhital praised the initiative of the KP government and KPCTA in supporting the successful summit of Tirich Mir. She stated that such achievements will significantly promote mountain tourism and adventure tourism in Pakistan in the coming years.



DG KPCTA Habibullah Arif remarked that summiting Tirich Mir by Pakistani mountaineers for the first time is a major milestone and a matter of national pride. He added that this achievement will help attract more international climbers to Chitral and other regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Alongside the summit attempt, 70 trekkers successfully completed the trek to the Tirich Mir Base Camp, benefiting over 100 local porters involved in the expedition. During the ceremony, honorary shields were distributed among all climbers and trekkers.

At the event, the Ambassador of Nepal also unveiled a sculpture dedicated to the mountaineer who summited Tirich Mir.