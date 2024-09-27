Denmark joins growing list of countries supporting morocco’s autonomy plan

NEW YORK, 27 Sept /DNA/ – In a joint communiqué adopted at the end of ameeting, held on September 25th 2024,in New York, between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Danemark underlines that It“ considers the Autonomy Plan presented by Morocco to the UN security Council, in 2007, to solve the regional dispute of the Saharaas “serious and credible contribution to the ongoing UN process and as a good basis for a solution agreed between the parties”.

The two ministers reaffirmed their support for the UN-led process and the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, as well as his efforts to reach a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution to this regional dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The new position of Denmark is part of the international dynamic driven by the King Mohammed VI, in support of the Autonomy Plan and the Sovereignty of Morocco over its Southern provinces. It confirms a fundamental trend which is taking place in the EuropeanContinent. Denmark’s expression of support for the Autonomy Plan makes it the 18th European country to officially endorse Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed region.

Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces has gained significant traction in recent years, with major powers such as the United States and France endorsing the country’s Autonomy Plan. Denmark’s recent statement adds yet another layer to this growing international consensus.

Algeria, which harbors, supports,funds and delivers diplomatic passports to the polisario separatist movement has consistently opposed Morocco’s Plan submitted to the UN Security Council in 2007.

The endorsement of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan by the Scandinavian country marks a new diplomatic breakthrough for Morocco in an ever-shifting international landscape, showcasing a growing trend that transcends the traditionally Euro-Mediterranean sphere of influence.

Over the years, Morocco’s initiative has received the backing of a growing list of countries from different Regions and Continents.France historically joined this growing list last August, with President Emmanuel Macron stressing in a letter to King Mohammed VI that the present and future of the Sahara “fall within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty.”

In the Nordic region, Finland also recently expressed support for Morocco’s Autonomy Initiative, describing the Moroccan proposal as a the most viable basis to reach a lasting solution to the dispute.