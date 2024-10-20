Dengue cases surge with 97 new infections reported

LAHORE, OCT 20 (DNA) — Punjab continues to face a rise in Dengue cases as the Health Department reported 97 new infections on Sunday. Rawalpindi remains the epicenter, accounting for 84 of the new cases, while Lahore and Sialkot each recorded 3. Other districts like Attock and Chakwal reported 2 cases each, with one case each in Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Bahawalnagar.

Over the last week, a total of 826 new cases were identified, raising the cumulative count for 2024 to 4,217 in the province. The health authorities reassured the public that hospitals are fully stocked with medicine and necessary resources to manage the outbreak. In an effort to curb the virus, the department urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean and eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed.

Officials also called for public cooperation with ongoing efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further. For assistance or to file Dengue-related complaints, the Health Department has set up a toll-free helpline at 1033. The department stressed the need for continuous vigilance as the province battles the ongoing outbreak. —DNA