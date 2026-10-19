Democracy on Trial in India and the Future of Modi’s Rule

By Muhammad Rafi

The true strength of democracy lies in the people’s vote, the rule of law, and equal rights for all citizens. No government can claim to uphold democratic values merely by holding elections unless it also ensures respect for dissent, protection for minorities, and the impartiality of state institutions. India claims to be the world’s largest democracy, yet controversies surrounding electoral rolls, the difficulties faced by Muslims, and concerns over the safety of journalists have once again placed the governance of Narendra Modi’s government under intense scrutiny.



Protests in New Delhi in October 2026 against the revision of electoral rolls have heightened political tensions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, other opposition parties, and the youth movement known as the Cockroach Janata Party have raised objections to the electoral process. According to Reuters, more than 130 million names were removed during the wider revision of electoral rolls. These included approximately 28 million deceased individuals, 63 million people who had moved elsewhere, and nearly 30 million voters whose current residence or presence could not be verified. Election officials maintain that the exercise was intended to improve the accuracy of electoral lists, while the opposition fears that the process could also deprive eligible citizens of their right to vote.

The challenges faced by Muslims in India are another important dimension of this debate. Sameerul Islam, a member of parliament from West Bengal, has appealed to the United Nations human rights authorities for assistance over the reported suspension of water supplies to approximately 5,000 Muslims in Kolkata’s Jyoti Nagar Colony. He has alleged that the measure was motivated by religious and political discrimination. Reports of Muslims being denied access to essential services and subjected to discriminatory treatment raise serious questions about the protection of minority rights. Concerns relating to education, employment, religious identity, and political representation have also become part of this wider debate. Democracy requires the protection of minority rights and equal access to essential services for every citizen, without discrimination. However, concerns about the functioning of democratic institutions and the treatment of minorities in India continue to grow.

The detention of journalists and alleged mistreatment during the electoral protests have also raised concerns about press freedom. According to Reporters Without Borders, around 40 journalists covering demonstrations against the electoral roll revision on October 10 and 11 were detained in different cities. The organisation expressed concern over reports of alleged physical abuse, the confiscation of mobile phones, and damage to journalistic equipment. The Committee to Protect Journalists also condemned the reported incidents and stressed the need to protect journalists and safeguard their ability to report freely.

The challenges confronting journalists are not limited to the recent protests. Concerns have previously been raised over incidents in which journalists in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir were summoned by police and allegedly harassed. Muslim women journalists also face religiously motivated and gender-based harassment, online character assassination, and threats. Such incidents raise broader questions about the protection of press freedom and the ability of journalists to work without intimidation.

The transparency and security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) are another major aspect of the questions being raised about India’s electoral system. Opposition parties have openly expressed reservations about the use of these machines, the verification of results, and the impartiality of the electoral process.

The Election Commission of India maintains that EVMs are stand-alone devices, are not connected to external networks, and allow voters to verify their choices through Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. However, public confidence in an electoral system requires more than official assurances; it also depends on transparency, independent verification, and effective accountability. Against this backdrop, reports of repeated objections by two members of the Election Commission to decisions concerning the electoral process have further intensified the debate over its impartiality.

An investigative report published in September 2026 stated that the two members had expressed reservations about the electoral process and related decisions on at least 14 occasions over a period of ten months. These revelations added momentum to protests led by opposition parties and youth groups, with calls growing for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign. Although the Election Commission described its decisions as unanimous, the reported objections raised further questions about its transparency and impartiality. Against the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral victories, concerns about public confidence in the electoral process have continued to mount. The growing participation of students and ordinary citizens in the protests suggests that the issue has moved beyond a dispute between political parties and become a matter of wider public debate.

In these circumstances, an important question arises: can the current protests pose a genuine political challenge to the Modi government? Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a prominent opposition voice, while the youth movement has sought to link the electoral controversy with broader public discontent. Nevertheless, the scale or intensity of protests alone cannot be regarded as a certain indication that the government is nearing its end.

For Rahul Gandhi to emerge as an effective political alternative to Narendra Modi, he will need more than criticism of government policies. He must also present a clear national programme and build broad-based public confidence. Meanwhile, recurring reports of Hindu extremism, hatred against minorities, and human rights violations have raised questions internationally about India’s democratic credentials. Within India, secular circles are also increasingly concerned that, if religious polarisation, social intolerance, and the weakening of democratic institutions continue, the country could face serious internal conflict and communal violence.

The strength of democracy in India ultimately depends on respect for the people’s vote, protection of minority rights, a free press, and the equal application of the law. When public confidence in these principles erodes, democratic institutions are weakened as well. The question is therefore becoming increasingly pressing: is Modi’s prolonged rule turning into a growing burden for India rather than a source of stability?