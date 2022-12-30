Democracy being derailed by design, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 (DNA) — Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday democratic growth was being hindered in the country through a well thought out plan.

Taking to twitter, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been in integrated the federal government, while highlighting basic human rights were being violated in the country. He alleged that the Election Commissioner and his companions were the enemies of Pakistan. Meanwhile, The ECP declared to hold the municipal elections in the country in four months. = DNA