Delegation of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, DEC 17 /DNA/ – A high-level delegation of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Chairman, Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the distinguished delegation and expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the longstanding brotherly ties and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the pivotal role Saudi Arabia plays in the region and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with the Kingdom. The delegation, led by Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, also conveyed Saudi Arabia’s desire to explore new avenues for collaboration and mutual benefit.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional peace, development, and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of close parliamentary exchanges to further deepen the strong bond between the two nations.

The meeting concluded with a renewed resolve to work closely on matters of mutual interest, fostering a relationship built on shared values and common goals.