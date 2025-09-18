Delegation of Islamabad Chamber  leaders visits Kyrgyz Embassy

Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral business and economic relations on a reciprocal basis. He also showcased Kyrgyzstan’s traditional hospitality and highlighted the country’s favorable weather, scenic beauty, and vast tourism potential.

DNA

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and United Business Group (UBG) visited the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Islamabad to congratulate H.E. Kylychbek Sultan on his appointment as the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan.

The delegation included Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President ICCI; Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG, former President ICCI and Chairman D. Watson Group; Irfan Choudhary, Vice President ICCI; Khalid Iqbal Malik, former President ICCI; and Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, Executive Member FPCCI and former President Chakwal Chamber of Commerce.

Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties on a reciprocal basis. He highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s favorable climate, natural beauty, and immense tourism potential, while encouraging the development of concrete proposals to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood assured the Ambassador of the Chamber’s full support in enhancing Kyrgyz–Pakistani relations. He emphasized that trade must be mutually beneficial and called for facilitation of regular business delegations.

Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the need for improved trade connectivity, visa facilitation, and promotion of cultural exchanges, noting that stronger people-to-people linkages would further consolidate bilateral ties.

Khalid Iqbal Malik pointed out Pakistan’s strong export potential in mangoes, rice, and other products, proposing joint trade exhibitions and marketing campaigns to boost commerce. Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari suggested establishing direct trade connections with Bishkek to strengthen business-to-business linkages.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing trade, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation. The Ambassador welcomed practical proposals and assured his full cooperation in translating them into action.