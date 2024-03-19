Defence Minister engages with naval chief on maritime challenges

ISLAMABAD, MAR 19: /DNA/ – Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff and was presented guard of honour. The Defence Minister was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to Regional Maritime Security milieu and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy were discussed. Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister on roles, capabilities and future modernization plans of Pakistan Navy. He briefed the minister on recent acquisitions of state-of-the-art platforms and equipment to ensure an invincible seaward defence of the country.

Later on a detailed briefing was presented by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) on the prevailing maritime environment, challenges being faced by Pakistan Navy and response by Pakistan Navy to meet the challenges. At the end of the briefing recommendations were given to the Defence Minister for capability enhancement of PN and promotion of maritime sector (Blue Economy) for revival of the national economy.

The Defence Minister appreciated the importance of Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime interest of the country. The Defence Minister assured that his Ministry will make all efforts to meet the requirements of Pakistan Navy despite the prevailing economic constraints.