Defence Minister appreciates Navy’s role in safeguarding maritime interests
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 16 /DNA/ – Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. During the meeting, discussions were held on the regional maritime security environment and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy.
The Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister on the prevailing maritime challenges and Navy’s comprehensive preparedness to address them. He further provided an overview of ongoing and future initiatives aimed at enhancement and modernization of PN capabilities.
The Defence Minister took a keen interest in the recent inductions of advanced platforms and cutting-edge equipment, which will significantly strengthen Pakistan’s maritime defence. He appreciated Pakistan Navy’s critical role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and assured that the Ministry of Defence remains committed to supporting Navy’s operational and developmental requirements.
