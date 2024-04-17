Defence Minister affirms Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, stresses joint efforts on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD, APR 17 /DNA/ – Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran called on Minister for Defence & Defence Production -Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The Defence Minister said Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial and fraternal ties nourished by centuries old religious and cultural affinities.

Minister for Defence & Defence Production reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Palestine issue and highlighted early achievement of ceasefire in Gaza as well as resolution of Palestine issue. Underlining the importance of Joint Border commission, the Minister said that Pakistan has taken all necessary measures in domain of border management and joint efforts on the issue should continue.

On the occasion, the Iranian Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s defence capabilities and said the two countries have potential for further collaboration in the field of defence and energy cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation and committed to further it in areas of common interest, enhancing security, counter terrorism and regional economic connectivity.