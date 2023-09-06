Defence and Martyrs Day observed across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEP 06 (DNA) — Defence and Martyrs Day was observed Wednesday across Pakistan to pay tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 war with a renewed commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border to attack Pakistan, but our valiant armed forces, backed by the entire nation, foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian illegally Occupied and Kashmir. Fateha Khawani and Quran Khawani were also held for the martyrs.

A graceful change of guards ceremony was held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi Wednesday morning. The cadets of Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan assumed charge at the Mazar. Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Air vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif was the chief guest on the occasion.

A change of guards ceremony was also held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Wednesday to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day. The Corps Commander Lahore was the chief quest who laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and also offered Fateh Khawani.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have said that amidst Pakistan facing mul­tiple security challenges of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stood united alongside the Pakistan de­fence forces to thwart evil designs against the integ­rity and prosperity of the country.

“The world also acknowledges the role our Armed Forces played in maintaining peace in var­ious countries under the United Nations peacekeep­ing missions. We are com­mitted to following the pol­icy of peace as a hallmark of our foreign policy,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on the Defence Day.

He said the Defence Day was remembered as the day of vigour, bravery, cour­age and resilience. It stood out in history as a symbol of national pride, integri­ty and sovereignty, he add­ed. He said the defence of the country was not limited to September 6 alone, rath­er stretched upon an entire lifetime and encompassed all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers, which needed to be guard­ed.

He said today, when Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stands united alongside their defence corces, to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to martyrs

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of the country paid rich tribute to Martyrs, their families and war veterans on the 58th Defence and Martyrs’ Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the country’s military leadership in it’s message said that on 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith.

“Indeed this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland,” the ISPR said.

“We owe our freedom & peace to the unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats. Hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan, Insha Allah,” it added.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs in his message on Defense Day. “September 6 is a memorable day in our defence history,” he said. “A day like September 6 can never be forgotten. On this day, a clear message was given to the world that Pakistan has the ability to respond to any kind of aggression,” he added.

“The enemy attacked in the dark of night to capture Lahore. The whole world then witnessed that the Armed Forces of Pakistan repulsed the enemy with unparalleled bravery,” he stated. “Nations win wars not with weapons but with faith and courage,” he pointed out. — DNA