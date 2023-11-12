Deepawali celebrations at the Nepalese residence

Monday, November 13, 2023
| November 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari hosted Deepawali celebrations at his residence. The guests participated in the Diya lighting ritual.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi along with his spouse also attended the event. Deepawali is also known as Diwali however in Nepal it is called Deepawali. DNA

