Deepawali celebrations at the Nepalese residence
ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari hosted Deepawali celebrations at his residence. The guests participated in the Diya lighting ritual.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi along with his spouse also attended the event. Deepawali is also known as Diwali however in Nepal it is called Deepawali. DNA
