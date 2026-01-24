Decision taken to include Islamabad airport in privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24: A decision has been taken to include Islamabad International Airport in the privatisation programme.

According to the Privatisation Commission, the major airports of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore will be outsourced. The decision on airport privatisation has been made purely on economic and administrative grounds.

The Privatisation Commission has clarified that reports regarding the cancellation of any agreement or lease relating to Islamabad Airport are baseless. It has also stated that no agreement has been finalised for Islamabad Airport with any country, including the UAE.

According to the statement, all three airports will be outsourced under long-term commercial concessions. The main objective of privatisation is to improve airport performance, provide modern facilities to passengers and increase revenue.

The commission said that open bidding for Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports has been scheduled for November 2025. Equal opportunities will be provided to both domestic and foreign investors.

The statement further said that transparency and fair competition will be ensured throughout the privatisation process.