Deceptive marketing practices have a direct impact on consumers: CCP

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) organized an Advocacy Session on Competition Law. Chairperson CCP, Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan, in her address said that deceptive marketing practices have a direct impact on consumers and the competitors of the businesses and therefore, while marketing their products, businesses must be truthful. She recommends businesses to, “Show what you sell and say what you mean,” which can make them fully compliant and truthful to the consumers and not allow businesses to take any undue competitive advantage. Businesses are free to make profits as long as they are not violating the competition principles. Nothing bars businesses under the law from growing; per se dominance is not prohibited, it is the abuse of dominance that triggers competition law enforcement.She said that the CCP is also playing its part in the policy reform by offering recommendations that would enhance economic efficiencies and create a level playing field. The CCP’s draft pilot study on the “Assessment of Supply Chain from Farm gate to Retail” recommends policy measures for enhancing economic efficiency and eliminating distortions in the supply chain of essential commodities, she added. Similarly, it’s report on the SME Sector will offer solid recommendations for improving economic efficiencies of SMEs. Moreover, consultative sessions have commenced on the CCP’s draft “E-Commerce Policy Guidelines” for deliberations with the stakeholders. She said that the Competition law does play a role in removing entry barriers, improving the market access, and creating a level playing field, but the country’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) is based on other factors such as institutions, infrastructure, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism, and innovation capability.Earlier, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf acknowledged the good work done by the CCP and emphasised upon the need to create more awareness of the Competition Law. He offered RCCI’s platform for educating the businessmen on the Dos and don’ts of the law. He also welcomed the Chairperson’s suggestion of exempting the chambers from fee for filing formal complaints with the CCP.