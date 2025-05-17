Decades of Trust and Cooperation: 74 Years of China-Pakistan brotherhood celebrated in Peshawar Pakistan

Comments by Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani

The 74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations marks a significant milestone in the deep and strategic partnership between the two countries. China and Pakistan have stood with one another when real friends are needed. A recent example of that is the strong moral and diplomatic support extended by the People’s Republic of China in the Pakistan-India tension. Speakers at a function organized to commemorate the “74th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan and China” stated this.

The event was jointly organised by the China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, and the Pakistan-China Friendship Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Empowerment Syed Qasim Ali Shah was the chief guest of the event. He along with the guest of honor Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Johar Ali, Director China Study Centre Dr. Noor Sanauddin, General Secretary Pakistan-China friendship Association Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani and Po Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Naeem Qazi cut the anniversary cake. On the sidelines of the event the China friendship wall and a painting exhibition was also inaugurated by the chief guest.



In the welcome address Director China Study Centre Dr. Noor Sanauddin said that Pakistan China relations over the years have evolved into all all-weather strategic cooperative and partnership which-has stood the test of time. He said that the China Study Centre has been established with the financial support of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan. He added that the centre offers language classes and has an HEC-recognised research journal. The centre conducts research on Chinese culture and other matters connected to China and its people.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani said that the leadership of both countries has maintained close contact through frequent visits and strategic dialogue. China has consistently supported Pakistan on key issues like Kashmir. On the other hand, Pakistan has supported the BRI and CPEC as game changers for both countries and the region itself.



Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Johar Ali said that Made in China products have become a symbol of quality around the globe and every country of the world today is dependent on the Chinese goods. He added that the two nations have strong defence ties, with joint military exercises, training programs, and defence production cooperation. He underlined that Pakistan and China often coordinate positions on international platforms like the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which has further added to their strong voice across the world.



The Chief Guest, China Syed Qasim Ali Shah, stated that China has consistently backed Pakistan diplomatically throughout the crisis. He added that in the recent Indo-Pakistan tension, China has reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Pakistan, emphasising its role as an “ironclad friend” and backing Pakistan’s counter-terrorism measures. He added that China’s support for Pakistan during this conflict underscores its brotherly ties with Pakistan. He reaffirmed that if China faced such a situation, the government and the people of Pakistan would reciprocate and stand with the Chinese brothers in any difficult time.

The Chief guest suggested a hundred-sentence Chinese language guidebook comprising basic daily use sentences so that every Pakistani would learn it and have an idea about it at a glance. The Director CSS agreed to the proposal and committed to publishing the said booklet in a fortnight.