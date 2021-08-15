Sunday, August 15, 2021
Death toll in Lebanon fuel blast climbs to 28: health ministry

| August 15, 2021

Beirut, Aug 15 The death toll from a fuel tank explosion in the north Lebanon region of Akkar on Sunday climbed to 28, health ministry advisor Reda Moussawi told AFP.

Lebanon’s Red Cross had initially put the toll at 20 killed. They include many civilians who were lining up to fill gasoline from a tank that exploded.

