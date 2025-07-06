Death toll hits 27 in Karachi’s Lyari building collapse as rescue efforts continue on day three

KARACHI, JUL 6: The funeral rites of 20 victims out of the total 27 people, who died in the building collapse in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, were offered late on Saturday night as the search for the remaining people said to be buried under the rubble continued for the third day.

So far, the rescuers have recovered 26 bodies — including nine women, 15 men, and a ten-year boy and one-and-half-year-old girl — from the rubble, whereas three people are undergoing treatment of which one succumbed to he wounds bringing the death toll to 27, as per the hospital administration.

All bodies recovered have been sent to Mowach Goth Maheshwari graveyard in Baldia for burial, a spokesperson of the Edhi foundation said on Sunday

Heavy machinery was employed to clear the debris while the rescue personnel used the Trapped Person Locator — a device that detects heartbeats under rubble — to identify survivors.

The Sindh government formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident, tasked with submission of a report by Monday.

The decades-old building located in the densely populated Karachi neighbourhood that housed over 40 people in 20 apartments crumbled on Friday — leaving dozens trapped under the debris.

Rescue workers search for victims under the rubble after the five-story residential building collapsed in Karachi on July 4, 2025. — Online

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) revealed that the collapsed structure was 30 years old and had been previously marked unsafe.

The authority claimed it had issued formal evacuation notices two years ago, and the latest was served on 25 June 2025. It said it had also sent notices to K-Electric and the water board to disconnect utility services — but neither the connections were cut nor was the building vacated.

Verify before purchase: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the Lyari building collapse, calling it a heartbreaking incident. He told reporters that the government’s priority throughout the rescue efforts was to save lives.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the chief minister said a committee has been formed to probe the incident. “We will review the reports in tomorrow’s meeting,” he added.

He also revealed that the building evacuated last night in Agra Taj was constructed a few years ago without approval from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The chief minister urged citizens to verify whether a building has received all necessary approvals before purchasing flats.

He further stated that the government is reviewing options for relocating residents of over 400 ‘dangerous’ buildings in the Old City Area.

‘Large sum of money found’

Providing details of the ongoing search operation, a rescue officer said on Sunday that 80% of the debris removal work had been completed, but three more people may still be buried under the rubble.

“Large sum of money was found twice during the operation, which was handed over to the parties concerned,” he said. Moreover, 50 rickshaws were also buried under the rubble, he added.

The incident, though unfortunate, is not a one-off accident as Karachi has witnessed a pattern of building collapses since 2017.

The deadly incidents are largely linked to illegal and dilapidated buildings, many of which have long been declared unsafe but remain occupied due to weak implementation by the SBCA.

The incident also sheds light on the existing threat posed by buildings already declared unsafe and unfit for habitation by the SBCA. The number of such buildings stands at 578 in Karachi, with 456 of them being in the District South alone.

Other districts also face risk: Central (66), Keamari (23), Korangi (14), East (13), Malir (4), and West (2).

Another building declared unsafe

While the dust from Friday’s collapse of the residential building had not settled, another multi-storey complex in the same neighbourhood was declared “unsafe”, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders on Sunday.

In Agra Taj, the police and authorities initially faced resistance from the residents, who had refused to evacuate the building “under any circumstances”.

“Where were the institutions when the building was being constructed?” the residents questioned, calling for the provision of alternative accommodation before being asked to vacate the building.

“We are living in this building, and we do not feel any danger,” said one of the residents of the building.

In response, the district administration assured that the affected residents would be duly compensated by the builder.

“We have offered to shift the affected residents to a school,” the District South deputy commissioner said, while urging the residents to vacate the dilapidated building.

Noting that they had contacted the relevant builder, the official assured that due action would be taken against him and he would pay back the residents.

The authorities, in their bid to persuade residents to vacate the structure, also demolished the water tank on the roof.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the builder at Kalri Police Station, which also names the contractor, on the complaint of the SBCA’s assistant director.

Demolishing attempt foiled

Separately, an attempt was made to demolish a heritage department building near the Coal Warehouse in Kharadar area, reportedly by members of the land mafia, according to police officials.

The suspects allegedly tried to carry out the demolition using heavy machinery during a public holiday, taking advantage of the absence of law enforcement personnel on a public holiday.

Residents of the area strongly resisted the demolition attempt, raising concerns over the safety of neighbouring structures. Locals reported that the use of heavy machinery caused vibrations in the adjacent building, a claim later confirmed by police officials, who said the shaking resulted from the demolition activity.

Responding to calls from the community, police arrived at the scene and arrested two suspects. Authorities also seized the machinery used in the operation. However, some individuals involved managed to flee the scene, police added.

The arrested suspects have been shifted to the police station for further investigation. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Lyari also arrived at the site to oversee the situation alongside police teams.