Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to 27

August 13, 2021

Istanbul, Aug 13 :The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast rose to 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight.

One person also remained unaccounted for while a massive search and rescue operation involving thousands of people was underway, the emergencies authority added.

