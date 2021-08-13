Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to 27
Istanbul, Aug 13 :The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast rose to 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight.
One person also remained unaccounted for while a massive search and rescue operation involving thousands of people was underway, the emergencies authority added.
« Stray dogs injured four children (Previous News)
(Next News) Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap »
Related News
Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap
PESHAWAR, Aug 13 :At least three people including a woman were killed when the carRead More
Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to 27
Istanbul, Aug 13 :The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods along its northern Black SeaRead More
Comments are Closed