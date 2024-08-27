Deadly Russian strikes pound Ukraine for 2nd day

KYIV, UKRAINE, AUG 27 (AFP/APP): Russia fired a wave of attack drones and missiles at Ukraine that killed at least four people, authorities said Tuesday after the second night of heavy strikes across the war-battered nation.

The overnight barrage came a day after the Kremlin launched one of its largest-ever aerial attacks on Ukraine, which targeted energy facilities and killed several people.

Ukraine’s air force said Tuesday it downed half of the 10 missiles and 60 of the 81 attack drones launched from several regions of Russia and from occupied-Crimea.

“Unfortunately, despite the effective work of our air defence systems, four people were killed and 16 were wounded,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media.