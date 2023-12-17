Deadline Set: Punjab CM urges immediate reduction of inter-city transport fares

Lahore, Dec 17: /DNA/ – A big reduction in the price of diesel occurred and inter-city transport fares will also be reduced. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has assigned a task to the concerned officials to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares in proportion to the reduction in the prices of diesel. CM ordered all the Deputy Commissioners across Punjab to comply on the deadline with regard to carrying out reduction in the prices of fares by tonight.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the benefit in the reduction of petroleum prices should be passed on directly to the people of the province. CM asserted to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares so as to provide relief to the common man. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to undertake an indiscriminate action against those transporters who refuse to reduce transport fares by tonight.