Deadline for Hajj 2026 registration extended by 2 days

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9: The Ministry of Religious Affairs extended on Wednesday the deadline for Hajj 2026 registration by two days. According to the ministry, the registration process will now continue until July 11 through designated banks and the Ministry’s online portal. The decision to extend the deadline was made in response to requests from prospective pilgrims.

So far, 313,000 applicants have successfully completed their Hajj 2026 registration, a Ministry spokesperson confirmed. The expenses and other terms and conditions for Hajj 2026 will be issued in accordance with the official Hajj policy.

Earlier it was reported on Tuesday that the ministry said that only one day remains for mandatory registration for Hajj 2026.

According to details, so far, over 200,000 intending pilgrims had completed their registration. The final deadline for submission had been set for Wednesday, July 9.

A ministry spokesperson clarified that no registration fee was being charged and the process was currently underway at 15 designated banks across the country. Additionally, applicants may also register online from the comfort of their homes.

As per the ministry, registration is compulsory, and only those individuals who submit their applications within the specified time frame will be considered eligible for Hajj. After registration, applicants will be able to choose between the government and private Hajj schemes.