DC visits Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital Attock

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-10) – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise check of the Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital Attock has directed the health authority to utilize the funds of the health council as per rules and any kind of negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated. DC Attock also took a detailed briefing about the facilities provided to patients in the hospital.On the occasion, he checked cleanliness, attendance of doctors, records of patients brought in emergency and availability of medicines and issued important instructions.He took a detailed briefing regarding the establishment of the center. He also visited the dialysis center and the hepatitis center in the hospital and inquired about the treatment of the patients. DC reviewed the ongoing development work of the blocks under construction in the hospital and directed to complete them as soon as possible.He said the provision of the best healthcare facilities to patients was the first priority of the Punjab government, and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. The district health council meeting of Isfandyar Bukhari hospital was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza.MS Dr Jawad Elahi and other members attended the meeting and various issues were discussed. Addressing the meeting, the DC said the funds of the health council should be used in keeping with all the rules and any kind of negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated