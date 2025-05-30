DC Islamabad praises ICCI role

ISLAMABAD, MAY 30: /DNA/ – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday and engaged in an open dialogue with the Chamber’s leadership and representatives of the capital’s business and industrial sectors. The visit featured a detailed question and answer session aimed at addressing the pressing issues faced by the business community.

During his address, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the proactive and collaborative role of ICCI in resolving community concerns and fostering a business-friendly environment. He noted that the Chamber has consistently supported the ICT Administration in the timely resolution of key business-related matters, which has contributed significantly to the stability of the local commercial landscape.

Highlighting the urgency of dengue prevention, the DC announced that there would be no administrative raids on business premises until June 20, giving traders and shopkeeper’s time to implement necessary anti-dengue measures. He assured full support from the city administration in running awareness campaigns in partnership with ICCI.

He further committed to addressing long-standing civic issues such as encroachments, stray dogs, beggary, and sanitation in order to provide a clean and peaceful environment conducive to business operations.

Earlier, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and praised the business community’s long-standing contribution to national development. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and cooperation between the regulatory authorities and the private sector, advocating for preventive and corrective strategies over punitive actions such as harassment, excessive penalties, arrests or business closures.

Chairman ICCI Founder Group Tariq Sadiq cautioned against the unchecked regulatory powers, stressing the need for balanced and collaborative governance to encourage investment and growth.

Former President FPCCI and ICCI, Abdul Rauf Allam, also called for joint efforts to improve Islamabad’s business ecosystem and applauded President ICCI for his tireless dedication to the cause of the business community.

Trade bodies’ representatives from various markets of Islamabad highlighted market-specific concerns and called for their immediate resolution.

The session was conducted efficiently by ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, while Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry closed the event by reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to advancing the ease of doing business in the capital.

Those present on the occasion also included former Presidents Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masood, Islamabad Industrial Area Association Shaikh Abdul Razzaq, ICCI Executive Members Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Mian Sanaullah, Naveed Satti, Irfan Chaudhry, Umer Khayyam Abbasi, Tahir Ayub, Imran Minhas, Ms. Fatima Azim, ICCI members Shahzad Abbasi, Kashif Farid, Naeem Awan, Shahid Abbasi, Raja Hassan Akhtar and others.