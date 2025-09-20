DC Islamabad, ICCI President partners to promote business-friendly environment

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 /DNA/ – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, praised the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for its proactive partnership in creating a business-friendly climate and addressing civic issues that matter to the community.

Visiting ICCI to congratulate Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his unopposed election as President, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that October and November are critical months for dengue outbreaks. He urged immediate preventive action, especially removal of stagnant water, and commended ICCI’s initiative in alerting and mobilizing the business community. He assured full administrative support to curb dengue and safeguard public health.

Memon further committed to tackling encroachments, waste management, and street beggary, alongside strict price controls on daily essentials, to ensure a clean, secure, and investment-friendly environment.

Earlier, welcoming the guest, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood called for collaboration over coercion, emphasizing that preventive and corrective measures are more effective than punitive fines, arrests, or business closures. He reaffirmed ICCI’s resolve to run citywide awareness drives on dengue and other civic concerns, with the goal of positioning Islamabad as a hub of world-class business activity.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry, Executive Member Waseem Chaudhry, and former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry also underlined the need for strong public–private cooperation to address civic challenges and sustain economic growth.