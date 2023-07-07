DC chairs Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue campaign

FAISAL MUNIR / DNA

ATTOCK, 7 July: Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum

Raja while reviewing the overall performance of district emergency

response committee for anti-dengue campaign has directed the relevant

stakeholders activate the surveillance teams for eradication of dengue

virus from the district Attock failing which any kind of negligence

will not be tolerated.

He was chairing the meeting here on Friday. Among others, the meeting

was attended by Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority

Attock Dr. Asad Ismail, Deputy Director Public Relations Attock Mr.

Shahzad Niaz and heads of provincial departments. Additional Deputy

Commissioner General also directed the participants of the meeting

that proceedings will be initiated against the delinquents in case a

complaint of production of larvae is received from any corner of the

district. There is a high probability of movement of dengue larvae in

the current weather conditions, so surveillance activities should be

continued regularly in any case, he added.

CEO Health Attack gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Deputy

Commissioner General and the participants about the activities

regarding the anti-dengue campaign. ADCG made a detailed review of the

performance of all the tehsils. He also advised the dengue larvae

production should be monitored regularly as larvae might be reached at

the alarming proportion during the prevailing season. He said the

performance of all departments is being analyzed particularly with

reference to anti-dengue move. He said that any type of negligence

regarding dengue will not be tolerated and strict action should be

taken against those responsible if dengue larvae are found, added.