DC Attock visits Asfandyar Bokhari District Headquarters Hospital

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN
DNA
ATTOCK (APRIL-24) – Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during is surprise visit of Asfandyar Bokhari District Headquarters Hospital Attock has directed the hospital management to take care of senior patients till recovery of their health.
DC Attock also inquire about the indoor patients in various wards including Dialysis Center on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and distributed sweets among them. On this occasion, DC also offered special prayers for the speedy recovery of the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital.
On his return from a visit to the Attock Khurd Check Post, he while taking exception of an helpless, sick and injured elderly man lying on the green belt of GT Road and directed the health officers to immediately shifted him to DHQ Hospital for treatment.He directed the medical staff to take care of the elderly patient till his recovery.
