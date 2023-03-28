DC Attock reviews prices of all edibles

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (MARCH-28): The inflation-stricken consumers of Attock while talking to the media here on Tuesday have protested over the self-fabricated prices of all edibles imposed by the unbridled profiteers and hoarders during the holy month of Ramazan amid law enforcement agencies.

They alleged that bananas which were available at Rs 200 per dozen before Ramazan are now being sold upto Rs 400 per dozen, apples from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 400 per kg, water melon from Rs 100 to Rs 300 per kilo, oranges from Rs 250 to Rs 500 per dozen and prices of grapes have jumped from Rs 400 to 800 per kg.Similarly, the prices of other fruits and vegetables have also been increased by the market mafia soon as the holy month set in.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while presiding over the district price control committee had directed all the stakeholders to ensure the provision of all kitchen food items to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan in accordance with the prescribed price list failing which the supervisory officials will be fixed strictly as per law.

The district price control committee after consensus over the prevailing market situation also revised the prices of various grocery and other eatable items which include Rice super old Rs.315 kg, gram pulse (thin)Rs.220kg, gram pulse ( coarse )Rs.240 kg, husked red lentils Rs.280 kg, husked red lentils ( coarse )Rs.260 kg, white coloured lentil (special quality) Rs.400 kg, green gram split Rs.260 kg, white chickpea (thin) Rs.320 kg, white chickpea (coarse) Rs.355 kg, black chickpea (small)Rs.220 kg, black chickpea (coarse) Rs.225 kg, chickpea flour Rs.250 kg, mutton Rs.1300 kg, beef Rs.600 kg, milk Rs.135 liter, yogurt Rs.140 kg, oven bread Rs.15, nan plain Rs.20 were fixed.

The committee also recommended that the day to day prices of vegetables, fruits will be released by the respective secretaries market committees through open auction while, the prices of poultry products will be advertised in consensus with the Director Live stock Attock regularly at 7.00 AM, positively. The butchers were restricted to get their animals slaughtered at the state owned butchers home besides selling their meat under official seal of the concerned veterinary doctors. They will also be bound to share any updates with the competent authority or authorized representative.

The notified price list has also circulated among all the Assistant Commissioners, Police stations, Municipal Officers for immediate compliance with the direction to display at the conspicuous places. The consumers can also file any complaint by phone call 0800-02345 or Qeemat Punjab Ap in case of any over charging. People from different walks of life including political, social, religious and other circles of Attock have demanded of the Chief Minister of Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab to make sure implementation of their own directives instead of wasting their resources and energy on the distribution of free flour in the province.