DC Attock orders strict implementation of national action plan

Qazi Shoaib Khan

ATTOCK: Deputy Commissioner ATTOCK Rao Attif Raza while addressing the heads of all law enforcement agencies has directed to ensure the implementation of recent directives of national action plan followed by Apex committee within the jurisdiction of inter provincial bordering district ATTOCK in real spirits. This he said during the meeting district coordination committee ATTOCK. This meeting was also attended by district police officer ATTOCK Dr Sardar ghyas gul Khan, additional DC general Mr Aneel Saeed, Army officials, senior officers of law enforcement agencies including heads of various provincial departments of the district.

The deputy commissioner directed all the relevant officers to check the menace of smuggling, illegal filling stations, contradiction of baseless news on social media, price control, establishment of check posts, registration of religious institutions, mosques, departure of afghan people, non custom paid vehicles, crack down against begars besides communicating positive message to the youth and activate them in the socio-economic development programs of the nation .The participants also decided to hold the meeting of the district coordination committee ATTOCK on every month positively.

DC ATTOCK added.