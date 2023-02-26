DC Attock orders strict action against profiteeers

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-26): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while reprimanding all the price control magistrates over their inefficiency has directed to get rid of the people from the clutches of the illegal profiteers, hoarders and adulterers besides improving their performance failing which the delinquents will be proceeded against under PEDA.

The Deputy Director public relations officer Attock Mr. Shahzad Niaz of the Punjab Government said. The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was presiding over the meeting which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue, Finance, Assistant Commissioners of all six tehsils and all price control magistrates of the district.

He advised the relevant officers of the district management to check the wave of inflation in the markets and take stern action against the illegal profiteering, hoarding and food adulteration irrespective of their influence in the fields. The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise inspection on the inter provincial bordering check post Attock Khurd has directed the law enforcement agency to remain vigilant over the smuggling of wheat flour and fertilizer from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was also accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue, Finance & Planning Mr. Waqas Aslam Marth and Mr. Waqar Akbar Cheema include other fields officials of the relevant organizations.

The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza directed the officials deployed on the inter provincial exit point to critically examine the loaded vehicles while crossing through this territorial belt and take prompt legal action against the smugglers involved in smuggling of wheat flour and fertilizer irrespective of their influence. Earlier, he also verified the attendance register of the staff on duty with the instructions to perform their official assignments with honestly and diligently failing which responsible will be fixed accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza which presiding over a meeting in his office also reviewed the arrangements for conduct of digital census of the district. On this occasion, he also directed the relevant agencies to mobilize all available resources for completion of the assigned task in close coordination with the census teams within the stipulated period.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Attockalso handed over relief package include blankets, quilts worth of Rs. 11.5 million with cheque of Rs.52 lacs for the assistance of quake affected people of Turkye and Syria on behalf of people of district Attock. The relief package was deputed to Punjab Disaster Management Lahore which was contributed among all the philanthropists of the district to join hands with the Muslim brethren in their crucial hours. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Attock while appreciating the contributory struggles has also expressed his thanks giving views to the people. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza directed to the management of Asfandyar Bokhari District Headquarters Hospital Attock to ensure all possible health care facilities to the indoor and outdoor patients failing which responsible will be fixed accordingly. This he said while taking surprise round of the male and female wards of the hospital accompanied by MS Dr. Irfan and other faculty members. The visiting Deputy Commissioner also inquired the patients came across the district for any inefficiency or complaints from any corner of the hospital. Later on, DC Attock also checked the ongoing; Clean Attock campaign’ and advised the municipal administration to ensure cleanliness along the bazaars, streets and inter city roads within the purview of the civic agency making the hygienic and pollution free zone . In the meantime, the Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Dr. Sana while implementing the official rate lists has imposed fine to the poultry dealers for over charging.