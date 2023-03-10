DC Attock for accelerating crackdowns against illegal profiteering, hoarding

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-10): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on Friday whiletaking exception on showing least interest and sluggish performance of each price control magistrates has strictly advised to accelerate crackdowns against illegal profiteering, hoarding besides conducting round the clock raids over prevailing inflation in all markets failing which proceedings will be initiated against them under E&D Rules. He was presiding over the monthly review meeting which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Planning Mr. Waqar Akbar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Attock, MsShagufta Jabeen, Deputy Director Public Relations, Attock Mr. Shahzad Niaz, DOIPWM Rabia Naseem and price control magistrates. On this occasion, the deputy commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza also directed putting surveillance over the price hike with the assurance to provide all food items within the purchasing power of the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.Earlier, DC Attock also took a round of different sections of E-library Attock where he inspected the available facilities of computer based study rooms, conference hall, book reference, computer labs, laptops, tablets. He also directed the management of the E-library to make necessary arrangements for the benefits of the students and public at large besides ensuring availability ofinternet, soft drinking water, newspapers, lights and maintenance of the library building, DC Attock added.