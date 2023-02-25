DC Attock directs to control smuggling of wheat flour

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-25): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise inspection on the inter provincial bordering check post Attock Khurd on Saturday has directed the law enforcement agency to remain vigilant over the smuggling of wheat flour and fertilizer from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was also accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue, Finance & Planning Mr. Waqas Aslam Marth and Mr. Waqar Akbar Cheema include other fields officials of the relevant organizations. The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Razadirected the officials deployed on the inter provincial exit point to critically examine the loaded vehicles while crossing through this territorial belt and take prompt legal action against the smugglers involved in smuggling of wheat flour and fertilizer irrespective of their influence. Earlier, he also verified the attendance register of the staff on duty with the instructions to perform their official assignments with honestly and diligently failing which responsible will be fixed accordingly. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza which presiding over a meeting in his office also reviewed the arrangements for conduct of digital census of the district. On this occasion, he also directed the relevant agencies to mobilize all available resources for completion of the assigned task in close coordination with the census teams within the stipulated period.