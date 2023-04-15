DC Attock directs relevant departments to ensure regular surveillance on dengue virus

DNA ATTOCK (APRIL-15) – Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while presiding over the meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for the Anti-Dengue Campaign has directed the heads of all relevant departments to ensure regular surveillance on the dengue virus failing which negligence on their part will never be tolerated. DC Attock also reviewed the performance of relevant heads of all provincial departments in detail, with the direction to mobilize all available resources through their surveillance teams to be more mobilized for dengue virus control.He said that any type of negligence regarding dengue will not be tolerated and strict action should be taken against those responsible if dengue larvae are found. The DC said that dengue larvae are not active in current weather conditions but as soon as they get a suitable environment, they start breeding immediately, so surveillance activities should be continued regularly in any case, he added. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited free flour mega distribution point in Attock and also reviewed security and other arrangements while checking the attendance of the duty officers and staff. While giving instructions, he said that by maintaining discipline at the centers, speedy services should be provided to the citizens so that there is no rush.Inspection of flour supply process after scanning of identity cards and issue of slips. DC Attock was informed that only person with original national identity card can get flour at free flour distribution centers, bringing relatives cards would not be entertained. On this occasion, District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan also visited the Free Flour Point in Attock District and reviewed the security arrangements. He issued appropriate orders in this regard.DPO Attocksaid that strict security arrangements have been made at all the Free Flour Points in the district due to the rush of the people. Timely supply of flour should be ensured at all the points made by the Government of Pakistan for the convenience of the poor people, he said and added that due to the rush of women, heavy deployment of ladies police personnel had been ensured at each Point. Meanwhile, SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel on Saturday visited the free flour distribution point in Attock and reviewed the security arrangements and issued appropriate instructions in this regard.On this occasion, the SP said that discipline should be maintained at all points and the citizens should show good discipline and cooperate with the administration. Meanwhile, he visited DHQ Hospital and treated a lady police officer who fell ill during duty at the free flour point.