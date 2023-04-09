DC Attock directs officials to remain vigilant over smuggling of wheat, flour

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-09) – Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise inspection of inter provincial bordering check posts as directed the surveillance officials to remain vigilant over smuggling of wheat, flour and sugar from Punjab failing which sheer negligence on their part will never be tolerated besides fixing responsibility on the delinquents.

The Deputy Commissioner Attock accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mr. Waqas Aslam has thoroughly reviewed the overall process at food checking points include Attock Khurd, Jhari Kas,Hazro motorway interchange in the odd hours.

He also examined the attendance register. Later on, DC Attock also took a round of Asfanyar Bokhari District Headquarters Hospital Attock with the direction to the MS Dr. Jawad Elahi for extending maximum relief to the indoor and out door patients to save the precious lives utilizing all available resources.

He was also briefed about the cleanliness of the hospital, provision of life saving drugs in the emergency, attendance of doctors, para medical staff, referral cases. On this occasion, DC Attockalso got updates on the construction of thalassemia centre, dialysis, hepatitis centre as well as pace of ongoing construction work of additional blocks and directed to ensure its completion within stipulated period. He also advised the management of the hospital to provide all health care facilities to the patients being first priority of the government of the Punjab, DC added.