DC Attock chairs price control committee meeting

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-22): Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while presiding over the district price control committee here on Wednesday has directed all the stakeholders to ensure the provision of all kitchen food items to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan in accordance with the prescribed price list failing which the supervisory officials will be fixed strictly as per law.

The district price control committee after consensus over the prevailing market situation also revised the prices of various grocery and other eatable items which include Rice super old Rs.315 kg, gram pulse (thin)Rs.220kg, gram pulse ( coarse )Rs.240 kg, husked red lentils Rs.280 kg, husked red lentils (coarse)Rs.260 kg, white coloured lentil (special quality) Rs.400 kg, green gram split Rs.260 kg, white chickpea (thin) Rs.320 kg, white chickpea (coarse) Rs.355 kg, black chickpea (small)Rs.220 kg, black chickpea (coarse) Rs.225 kg, chickpea flour Rs.250 kg, mutton Rs.1300 kg, beef Rs.600 kg, milk Rs.135 liter, yogurt Rs.140 kg, oven bread Rs.15, nan plain Rs.20 were fixed.

The committee also recommended that the day to day prices of vegetables, fruits will be released by the respective secretaries market committees through open auction while, the prices of poultry products will be advertised in consensus with the Director Live stockAttock regularly at 7.00 AM, positively. The butchers were restricted to get their animals slaughtered at the state owned butchers home besides selling their meat under official seal of the concerned veterinary doctors. They will also be bound to share any updates with the competent authority or authorized representative.

The notified price list has also circulated among all the Assistant Commissioners, Police stations, Municipal Officers for immediate compliance with the direction to display at the conspicuous places. The consumers can also file any complaint by phone call 0800-02345 or Qeemat Punjab APP in case ofany over charging. Earlier, DC Attockalso kicked off the education move 2023 here the Government MC Boys Schools Attock launched to achieve the targeted enrolment of 6778 children from five to fourteen years which was also attended by CEO Education Attock Malik Mohsin Abbas, DEO Attock Secondary Mr. Akram Zia, DEO Elementary Taqi Shah, Deputy Director Public Relations Attock Mr. Shahzad Niaz along with other relevant officers of Education Department.