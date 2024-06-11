Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Main Menu

Day of Russia celebrated

| June 11, 2024
Day of Russia celebrated

ISLAMABAD, JUN 11 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Mussadaq Malik, Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert Khorev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and others cutting cake to celebrate the Day of Russia. DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Day of Russia celebrated

Day of Russia celebrated

ISLAMABAD, JUN 11 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Mussadaq Malik, Ambassador of the RussianRead More

National Day of Portugal: Relations with Pakistan based on trust: envoy

National Day of Portugal: Relations with Pakistan based on trust: envoy

Ambassador of Portugal Fredrico Silva says Portugal supported the recent election of Pakistan to aRead More

Comments are Closed