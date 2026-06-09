Day of Portugal in Islamabad celebrates shared values, growing ties

ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad commemorated the Day of Portugal, Camões and Portuguese Communities with a spirited tribute to the nation’s history, language, and global diaspora, while underscoring the deepening ties between Portugal and Pakistan.

In a statement marking the occasion, Portugal’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Paulo Guedes Domingues, honored Luís de Camões, the literary giant whose work embodies Portugal’s legacy of openness, discovery, and intercultural dialogue.

The Ambassador extended special gratitude to Portuguese citizens living abroad, noting that their talent and dedication serve as valuable bridges between peoples and nations. “Through their dedication, talent and commitment, they strengthen Portugal’s presence in the world,” he said.

Celebrating the day in Pakistan held particular significance, Ambassador Domingues noted, as the two countries share a rich, though geographically distant, history of exchanges. He highlighted the growing human dimension of the relationship, pointing to a rising number of Portuguese citizens of Pakistani origin who are making meaningful contributions to Portuguese society.

“Their presence reflects the close links that unite our countries and serves as a living bridge between Portugal and Pakistan, strengthening mutual understanding and friendship,” the Ambassador stated.

According to the Ambassador, bilateral relations have expanded positively in recent years across political dialogue, trade and investment, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts. He described the current phase as “particularly positive,” marked by regular high-level engagement and a shared commitment to deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador Domingues also acknowledged the professionalism of the Embassy staff in Islamabad and extended sincere appreciation to Portugal’s Honorary Consuls in Karachi and Lahore—Mr. Fakir S. Ayazuddin and Mr. Iftikhar Firoz, respectively—for their role in fostering closer ties with Pakistani institutions, businesses, and citizens.

He expressed deep appreciation to Pakistani authorities, the diplomatic corps, business and academic leaders, media representatives, and “all friends of Portugal” for their role in strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

“As we celebrate Portugal today, we also celebrate the friendship between Portugal and Pakistan and the values that bring us together: respect, dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding,” the Ambassador said, concluding with: “Long live Portugal, and long live the friendship between Portugal and Pakistan.”