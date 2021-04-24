Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has termed Zimbabwe defeat a dark day in Pakistan’s cricket history. The Men in Green suffered a 19-run defeat in the second T20I on Friday against the 11th ranked team in the ICC rankings.

The former opener expressed his disappointment and anger over the Pakistan team’s below-par performance saying that the batsmen lack technique. “Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership,” said Ramiz in video posted on his YouTube channel.

“I am shocked as to whether I should analyse this or express anger over this. This clearly is a very dark moment in our history,” he added.

Ramiz further said that Pakistan batting looked ordinary against Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani. “Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their [Zimbabwe] lineup,” he said. “If you get a chance to watch the replays, you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him.”