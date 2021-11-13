Daraz Pakistan records a strong 11.11 with sales worth 66 crore in first one hour
ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA): Pakistan’s leading eCommerce platform, Daraz
recorded sales worth 66 crore in the first one hour of 11.11 making it
the biggest sale of the year in the country.
Sales surged as 43% of Pakistan’s digital population visited the
platform over the last 30 days resulting in platform’s userbase and
orders growing up to 3.4X and 4.7X respectively compared to last 11.11 –
making Pakistan Daraz’s most successful market in South Asia during the
campaign.
Ehsan Saya, Managing Director – Daraz Pakistan, said, “During inflation
at its highest ever peak in Pakistan, Daraz single handedly reduced the
uptake in prices by providing discounts and offers on an assortment of
millions during the 11.11 sale. We hope to keep providing ease to our
customers in the future and live up to our purpose of uplifting
communities through the power of commerce.”
As per sources, 32,000 sellers from 100+ cities excluding Karachi,
Lahore and Islamabad participated in the campaign and resulted in Daraz
exceeding its daily order target by 3.6X and from all the orders placed
on 11th November, 1/3rd are already on their way to happy customers.
Mr. Saya added, “our core focus for the last 12 months has been customer
experience and selling quality products to our customers. This
overwhelming response is a testament that when you put your customer
first, they reciprocate that trust. During this 11.11, we acquired 4X
new customers versus the campaign last year.”
Digital payments’ adaptability is relatively a new trend amongst
Pakistani online shoppers, but Daraz recorded almost 50% of its customer
spend on prepaid payment solutions and partnered with multiple banks and
gateways to ensure a seamless digital payment experience for its
customers.
With record-breaking numbers, Daraz has undoubtedly become the shopping
platform of choice for Pakistanis as millions of users visited the
platform to make purchases and take advantage of the discounts and deals
that were exclusively available on 11.11. DNA
