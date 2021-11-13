Daraz Pakistan records a strong 11.11 with sales worth 66 crore in first one hour

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA): Pakistan’s leading eCommerce platform, Daraz

recorded sales worth 66 crore in the first one hour of 11.11 making it

the biggest sale of the year in the country.



Sales surged as 43% of Pakistan’s digital population visited the

platform over the last 30 days resulting in platform’s userbase and

orders growing up to 3.4X and 4.7X respectively compared to last 11.11 –

making Pakistan Daraz’s most successful market in South Asia during the

campaign.



Ehsan Saya, Managing Director – Daraz Pakistan, said, “During inflation

at its highest ever peak in Pakistan, Daraz single handedly reduced the

uptake in prices by providing discounts and offers on an assortment of

millions during the 11.11 sale. We hope to keep providing ease to our

customers in the future and live up to our purpose of uplifting

communities through the power of commerce.”



As per sources, 32,000 sellers from 100+ cities excluding Karachi,

Lahore and Islamabad participated in the campaign and resulted in Daraz

exceeding its daily order target by 3.6X and from all the orders placed

on 11th November, 1/3rd are already on their way to happy customers.



Mr. Saya added, “our core focus for the last 12 months has been customer

experience and selling quality products to our customers. This

overwhelming response is a testament that when you put your customer

first, they reciprocate that trust. During this 11.11, we acquired 4X

new customers versus the campaign last year.”



Digital payments’ adaptability is relatively a new trend amongst

Pakistani online shoppers, but Daraz recorded almost 50% of its customer

spend on prepaid payment solutions and partnered with multiple banks and

gateways to ensure a seamless digital payment experience for its

customers.



With record-breaking numbers, Daraz has undoubtedly become the shopping

platform of choice for Pakistanis as millions of users visited the

platform to make purchases and take advantage of the discounts and deals

that were exclusively available on 11.11. DNA



====

