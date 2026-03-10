Dar, Wang Yi discuss regional tensions via phone

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephonic conversation today with the Foreign Minister of China, H.E. Wang Yi.

They exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments. DPM/FM shared Pakistan’s perspective and underscored the urgent need to ease tensions in the Middle East and the wider region.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and stability in the region.

The two leaders stressed the importance of de-escalation and emphasized the need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Both sides also reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, reiterated their shared commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation, and agreed to remain in close contact.