Dar values UAE delegate’s participation at parliament conference

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 met Mr. Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori, Member of the Federal National Council of the UAE, on sidelines of #InterParliamentarySpeakersConference 2025.

The DPM/FM appreciated Mr. Khoori’s participation and the positive momentum in Pakistan–UAE fraternal relations, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.