Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Dar, US diplomat discuss strengthening Pak-US bilateral relations

December 10, 2025
Dar, US diplomat discuss strengthening Pak-US bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 /DNA/ – US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker called on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today.

The DPM/FM highlighted the importance of close Pak–US relations and discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. They also discussed key regional & international developments.

