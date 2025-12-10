Dar, US diplomat discuss strengthening Pak-US bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 /DNA/ – US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker called on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today.
The DPM/FM highlighted the importance of close Pak–US relations and discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. They also discussed key regional & international developments.
