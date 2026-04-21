Dar, US chargée discuss engagement between America and Iran

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 /DNA/ – U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today. Discussions covered recent regional developments.

DPM/FM underscored Pakistan’s consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability.

He stressed the need for engagement between the United States and Iran, urged both sides to consider extending the ceasefire, and to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance.

Cd’A Baker conveyed U.S. appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive and positive role in promoting regional peace and facilitating dialogue.