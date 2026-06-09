Dar urges swift release of Pakistani hostages in call with Somali FM

ISLAMABAD, JUN 9: Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, spoke with Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali, to discuss ongoing efforts to secure the release of the Pakistani hostages aboard the MT Honour 25.

“Pakistan has been actively engaging with Somali authorities following the vessel’s hijacking off the Somali coast in April,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM / FM conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the situation and underscored the importance of ensuring the hostages’ well-being, their early release, and safe repatriation.

Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali assured him of his government’s continued and sincere efforts to secure the hostages’ release at the earliest opportunity.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination until the matter is resolved.

The two counterparts also expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Somalia. The Somali FM also commended Pakistan’s constructive mediation and diplomatic efforts in the broader regional context.