Dar updates Türkiye’s Fidan on Islamabad ceasefire talks

ISLAMABAD, APR 12 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke this evening with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan@HakanFidan.

DPM/FM shared developments regarding the ‘Islamabad Talks’ and stressed the importance of all parties adhering to their ceasefire commitments.

FM Fidan commended Pakistan’s role in facilitating the dialogue between Iran and the United States. Both reaffirmed their support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at sustaining dialogue and promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

FM Fidan also extended the invitation to DPM/FM for the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum later this month.