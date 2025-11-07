Dar, U.S. diplomat discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today.

The DPM/FM noted with satisfaction the positive momentum in Pak–U.S. relations. Discussions also covered the efforts of US & Arab-Islamic countries to promote peace and stability in Palestine and the wider Middle East.