Dar, Turkish FM discuss rising tensions over Israel-Iran conflict

| June 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan.

The two leaders expressed deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating regional situation due to Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran.

The DPM/FM also confirmed his participation in the forthcoming meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), and at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s (ICYF) ceremony to honour President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both scheduled to be held next week in Istanbul.

