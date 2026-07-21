Dar to attend ASEAN regional forum meet

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar departed Islamabad for Manila, Philippines, to participate in the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, being held on 22–23 July 2026.

During the visit, DPM/FM will participate in discussions on key regional and international political and security issues and reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability, and dialogue in the Asia-Pacific region. He will also hold bilateral meetings with participating foreign ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the Forum.