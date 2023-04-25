Dar stresses on deepening Pak-China ties in divers fields
ISLAMABAD, APR 25 (DNA) — Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has commended Chinese support for Pakistan and underscored the need for further deepening bilateral relations in economic, trade and financial sectors. He was talking to chargé d’affaires of China Pang Chunxue, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday. Highlighting deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between the two countries, Ishaq Dar commended the Chinese support for Pakistan and underscored the need for further deepening the existing ties in economic and trade as well as financial sectors. Extended Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan and the Finance Minister, Ms. Pang Chunxue praised close and shared friendly relations between the two countries. She assured the Finance Minister of the continuous support of the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan. The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to enhance existing cooperation in multiple fields. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue for all the support and cooperation which Pakistan had been receiving from the leadership of China. — DNA
