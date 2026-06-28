Dar speaks with Saudi FM; offers condolences over helicopter crash, reviews regional peace

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss regional developments and convey heartfelt condolences over the deaths in a tragic helicopter crash.

During the conversation, the deputy prime minister expressed sincere condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, himself, the Government, and the people of Pakistan over the incident of a helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the loss of 14 precious lives.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Deputy Prime Minister Dar and deeply appreciated the brotherly gesture.

The two leaders also held an in-depth discussion on recent developments in the region and expressed deep concern over the evolving situation.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue working towards the prevalence of peace in the region in pursuance of the “Islamabad MoU”.

Prince Faisal also conveyed that he planned to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates at the earliest. DPM Dar welcomed the announcement and expressed hope that the visit would materialize soon.

Earlier, in a post on X, DPM Dar also expressed grief over the helicopter crash and extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragic accident and their grieving families. Pakistan stands in complete and unwavering solidarity with our Saudi brethren in this hour of national grief,” he added.